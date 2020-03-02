Public order police deployed to remove foreign nationals from CT park

The foreign nationals, who were removed from outside a church in the CBD on Sunday, had slept in the park last night and were told to move on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Public order police have been deployed to the scene where foreigners have been loitering in Cape Town's CBD.

Earlier, there were chaotic scenes when law enforcement officers moved in to move the group of men, women and children from an open space on McKenzie and Roeland streets.

There were crying children and screaming mothers as officers moved in.

#CTrefugees Foreign nationals are a few metres away from where they were moved, they say they have nowhere to go. KP pic.twitter.com/jsoLrTmUqJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020

#CTrefugees Officers arrest one of the foreign nationals. KP pic.twitter.com/kHRXSFYGI7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020

Angry foreign nationals confronted the officers as they approached them.

Those who fought back were arrested.

The foreigners then ran into McKenzie Street and were still there.

The road was cordoned off.

One woman with her child on her lap said that the treatment was unacceptable and argued that they had nowhere to go.

"We are outside! We are women and children! No one cares about us. They can't do this. What is a woman's rights in your country?"

Officers were still keeping an eye on the crowd.