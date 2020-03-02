Police investigate after scholar bus shot at multiple times in Benoni

Authorities said no one was hurt in the shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating an attempted murder case after a scholar bus on Monday morning was shot at multiple times in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the shooting. It’s understood that the bus was transporting children to school at the time.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “A case of attempted murder was opened and we are calling for anyone with information to come forward.”