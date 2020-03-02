PIC fires head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo over Ayo deal
Madavo was suspended by the board last year in January on the basis of a preliminary report into the PIC’s investment in listed technology company, Ayo Technology Solutions.
The Public Investment Corporation has terminated the employment contract of its executive head of listed investments, Fidelis Madavo.
Madavo was suspended by the board on the basis of a preliminary report into the PIC’s investment in Ayo Technology Solutions.
Ayo has been called into question regarding the sale of shares to the PIC.
After representations from both the PIC and Mr. Madavo, the Chairman recommended that Mr. Madavo be relieved of his duties on the basis of gross misconduct," the PIC said.
The board welcomed the decision and viewed it as "an important step towards efforts to restore ethical behaviour and good corporate governance", the statement added.
