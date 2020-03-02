No load shedding on Monday evening but possibility remains high - Eskom

The utility has managed to stave off load shedding for several days despite a constrained and vulnerable system.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it did not expect to implement load shedding on Monday night, but the possibility of power cuts remained high.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that emergency generation reserves were being used to supplement supply.

“We remind South Africans that at short notice, we may have to implement load shedding if there are major changes in the system.”