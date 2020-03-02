Ngobeni: I ditched DA because I bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for SA

Funzela Ngobeni resigned from the DA to join Herman Mashaba's People's Dialogue.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance Johannesburg chairperson and caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni said that he decided to ditch the party because he'd bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for South Africa.

Mashaba has announced that former DA CEO Paul Boughey had also joined his movement.

Last month, Graham Chatters resigned as chief of staff to the party's leader just days after the party's communications manager Mabine Seabe left.

Ngobeni said that it was time to give Mashaba's new party a chance.

"Some of the things that he's been proposing are things that most of us have been thinking about and a lot of South Africans have been looking at and I think the time is now... the ANC is back in Johannesburg, back in Tshwane, in Nelson Mandela Bay... it's not good for the residents of Johannesburg."

