Man accused of killing pregnant Bonteheuwel woman due in court
Petula Williams (30) was gunned down last month in Terblanche Street and died in hospital in a suspected gang-related attack.
CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday morning in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel. He was arrested on Friday.
The shooting is believed to be part of a turf war between two rival gangs that has been ongoing since December.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie welcomed the arrest and thanked community members for giving police credible information that helped in their investigation.
“I sincerely hope that this arrest will be a loud lesson to gangsters that step-by-step the people of Bonteheuwel are stepping up against the disgusting anti-social behaviour. I further wish to say that I will petition the courts that no bail is granted to this individual and encourage the police to meticulously prepare this docket so that this monster no longer terrorises our community,” McKenzie said.
Policing was beefed-up in the community since Wednesday’s shooting.
