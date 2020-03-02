Late music icon Johnny Clegg to receive tribute concert in April
The late Johhny Clegg will be honoured by some of South Africa's top artists who will host a tribute concert later next month.
JOHANNESBURG - A fitting tribute is set to be held for one of the most iconic figures in South African music history.
The late Johnny Clegg will be honoured by some of South Africa's top artists who will host a tribute concert later next month.
The event will take place at the Emmarentia Dam in Joburg with a star-studded line-up, which includes Black Coffee, The Parlotones and Yvonne Chaka Chaka to name a few.
Clegg died from pancreatic cancer in July last year at age 66.
Clegg's longtime manager, Roddy Quin, said the concert aimed to raise money to support child literacy.
“Education and literacy to Johnny Clegg was something so important. About 18 months ago, we actually started it and we’ve raised quite a lot of money and we just want to continue because it would have been Johnny’s wish to help young children to use computers and to read.”
