Judgment expected today in MUT student Thabani Mzolo’s murder trial
Thabani Mzolo allegedly killed his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a university residence in 2018.
DURBAN - Judgment is expected on Monday in the murder case involving Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Thabani Mzolo (26).
Mzolo allegedly killed his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a university residence in 2018. Two key State witnesses previously told the court that Mzolo accused Khumalo of cheating.
Thabani Mzolo has arrived in the Durban High Court. He’s expected to learn his fate on charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition #ZolileKhumalo @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/GLXfjz9aBS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020
Scores of MUT students arrived at the Durban High Court where Mzolo will learn his fate. The students held a night vigil and staged a march in the morning in honour of Khumalo.
#ZolileKhumalo - a group of MUT students have started gathering in Durban ahead of the sentencing of #ThabaniMzolo, her ex-boyfriend who allegedly killed her at a university residence in 2018. Mzolo has pleaded not guilty. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ZmsRFoDcbk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020
Mzolo is also accused of illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition, which he allegedly used to shoot Khumalo in the head.
MUT spokesperson Azwi Mufamadi said they wanted the court to ensure justice for Khumalo.
“We decided to mobilise our students to come to court and march against gander-based violence and demand that the judge gives the perpetrator a heavier sentence in order to send out a message to the public that we will not tolerate this,” he said.
Mufamadi said following the incident, the university improved security measures at student residences.
