Judgment expected today in MUT student Thabani Mzolo’s murder trial

Thabani Mzolo allegedly killed his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a university residence in 2018.

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo in the Durban Magistrates Court on 2 March 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Murder accused Thabani Mzolo in the Durban Magistrates Court on 2 March 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
54 minutes ago

DURBAN - Judgment is expected on Monday in the murder case involving Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Thabani Mzolo (26).

Mzolo allegedly killed his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a university residence in 2018. Two key State witnesses previously told the court that Mzolo accused Khumalo of cheating.

Scores of MUT students arrived at the Durban High Court where Mzolo will learn his fate. The students held a night vigil and staged a march in the morning in honour of Khumalo.

Mzolo is also accused of illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition, which he allegedly used to shoot Khumalo in the head.

MUT spokesperson Azwi Mufamadi said they wanted the court to ensure justice for Khumalo.

“We decided to mobilise our students to come to court and march against gander-based violence and demand that the judge gives the perpetrator a heavier sentence in order to send out a message to the public that we will not tolerate this,” he said.

Mufamadi said following the incident, the university improved security measures at student residences.

