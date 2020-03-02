IEC warns more than 100 political parties to register or face the chop
Some of these parties were started more than two decades ago but few of them have been seen in the public while most of the newer parties have become one-man shows.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has given more than 100 political parties notice to register or face being scrapped.
A total of 138 political parties are set to get the chop if they fail to inform the IEC of their intention to operate.
South Africa has 450 political parties currently registered.
Ninety-three of those parties are represented in the national and provincial legislatures and municipal councils.
A further 219 parties had either contested an election in the past two years, were recent registrations, or informed the IEC of their intention to renew their registration.
Fresh from the general elections last year, the IEC was now seemingly cleaning up the organisation of political parties who had not been active.
And with less than a year before the 2021 municipal elections, political parties marked for deregistration had until the end of March to speak up or get the chop.
