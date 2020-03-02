View all in Latest
Gauteng emergency services on high alert after flood warning

Joburg emergency services authorities said there were a few car-related accidents in some parts of the city on Monday with minor damage as a result of the rain.

Heavy rain throughout the country caused severe flooding, submerging the Centurion Lake Hotel in Tshwane on 10 December 2029. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Heavy rain throughout the country caused severe flooding, submerging the Centurion Lake Hotel in Tshwane on 10 December 2029. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services in Gauteng are on high alert following a warning from the weather service of heavy rainfall in the province.

Joburg emergency services authorities said there were a few car-related accidents in some parts of the city on Monday with minor damage as a result of the rain.

A 60% chance of showers has been predicted for Monday evening by the weather service.

Joburg emergency service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were monitoring high-risk areas.

“We’ve got our disaster management monitoring the situation in all seven regions of the city to make sure that if there are any emergencies, we are able to respond as quickly as possible.”

Ekurhuleni emergency services' William Ntladi has urged residents to be vigilant: “Our rescue firefighters, together with disaster management, are also on high alert.”

The Johannesburg Roads Agency said 80% of flood-related deaths occurred when motorists try to navigate floodwaters.

