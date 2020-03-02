Gauteng emergency services on high alert after flood warning
Joburg emergency services authorities said there were a few car-related accidents in some parts of the city on Monday with minor damage as a result of the rain.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services in Gauteng are on high alert following a warning from the weather service of heavy rainfall in the province.
A 60% chance of showers has been predicted for Monday evening by the weather service.
Joburg emergency service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were monitoring high-risk areas.
“We’ve got our disaster management monitoring the situation in all seven regions of the city to make sure that if there are any emergencies, we are able to respond as quickly as possible.”
Ekurhuleni emergency services' William Ntladi has urged residents to be vigilant: “Our rescue firefighters, together with disaster management, are also on high alert.”
The Johannesburg Roads Agency said 80% of flood-related deaths occurred when motorists try to navigate floodwaters.
