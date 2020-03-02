View all in Latest
Go

Gauteng authorities probe cause of multi-vehicle crash that claimed 5 lives

Several patients were trapped in the wreckage when paramedics arrived on the scene late on Sunday night.

Car crash. Picture: freeimages.com.
Car crash. Picture: freeimages.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Gauteng are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Vanderbijlpark in which five people were killed.

Several patients were trapped in the wreckage when paramedics arrived on the scene late on Sunday night.

A pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: "Three of the entrapped patients had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while the fourth person is in a critical condition. Rescue services had to use specialised tools to free the critically injured woman from the vehicle. Unfortunately, during the excavation, the woman succumbed to her injuries. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known."

