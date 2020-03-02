Family of slain MUT student Zolile Khumalo say they want justice for her

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
Go

Family of slain MUT student Zolile Khumalo say they want justice for her

Judgment proceedings against her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of killing her, took place in the Durban High Court on Monday.

FILE: Zolile Khumalo. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Zolile Khumalo. Picture: facebook.com
44 minutes ago

DURBAN - The family of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo said they were hoping for justice in her murder case.

Judgment proceedings against her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of killing her, took place in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Mzolo is accused of killing Khumalo in May 2018 in front of two witnesses after she broke up with him.

Sister of the late Khumalo, Mabongi Myeni, said life had been very difficult since Khumalo's murder and they hoped that judgment against the man accused of killing her would bring them closure.

"Although it’s not all on us to say that this is what we want from the judgment but we’re just hoping that justice must be done."

As the judgment proceedings against Mzolo began on Monday, some MUT students and staff members packed the public gallery, while those who couldn't get in picketed outside court.

Spokesperson Azwi Mufamadi said they wanted the judgment to deter perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“We are hoping that the judge will send out a strong message to perpetrators out there so that we can encourage more and more victims of gender-based violence to come forward and restore trust in the court system.”

Judgment proceedings are expected to continue on Tuesday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA