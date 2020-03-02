Family of slain MUT student Zolile Khumalo say they want justice for her
DURBAN - The family of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo said they were hoping for justice in her murder case.
Judgment proceedings against her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of killing her, took place in the Durban High Court on Monday.
Mzolo is accused of killing Khumalo in May 2018 in front of two witnesses after she broke up with him.
Sister of the late Khumalo, Mabongi Myeni, said life had been very difficult since Khumalo's murder and they hoped that judgment against the man accused of killing her would bring them closure.
"Although it’s not all on us to say that this is what we want from the judgment but we’re just hoping that justice must be done."
As the judgment proceedings against Mzolo began on Monday, some MUT students and staff members packed the public gallery, while those who couldn't get in picketed outside court.
Spokesperson Azwi Mufamadi said they wanted the judgment to deter perpetrators of gender-based violence.
“We are hoping that the judge will send out a strong message to perpetrators out there so that we can encourage more and more victims of gender-based violence to come forward and restore trust in the court system.”
Judgment proceedings are expected to continue on Tuesday.
