Eskom says load shedding risk high after some units tripped unexpectedly
The power utility said it is now using more emergency reserves than planned in order to meet the high demand.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it may have to implement load shedding on Monday after some units tripped unexpectedly.
The power utility said it was now using more emergency reserves than planned in order to meet the high demand.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Today and tomorrow we do have some other generation units returning back to service, which will help reduce the risk of load shedding. But, as things stand at this point the risk has increased and we may at short notice have to implement load shedding.”
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 2, 2020
Date: 02 March 2020
No loadshedding is expected today, but the possibility of loadshedding has increased pic.twitter.com/jMRXPfHXH5
