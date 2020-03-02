View all in Latest
Despite some flaws, SA’s parole system isn't broken - Lamola

The minister said a full review was underway to identify who or what faulted the process, which resulted in Tazne Van Wyk’s alleged killer being released on parole.

FILE: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in Parliament on 16 July 2019. Picture: @DOJCD_ZA/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola at the weekend said despite some flaws, the parole system was not broken.

The minister said a full review was under way to identify who or what faulted the process, which resulted in Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer being released on parole. The eight-year-old was laid to rest at the weekend.

Lamola said he was amending and reviewing the parole system to ensure it is victim-centric and community-oriented. This included the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

The minister said their “one size fits all” approach did not work and the plan was to focus on the individual needs of each inmate.

“There is an issue that we need to address but it does not mean the whole system is broken; the system is functioning,” Lamola said.

Lamola said emphasis would be placed on psychiatric evaluations.

He added that he still believed in the rehabilitation of criminals as most re-enter communities and make positive contributions to society.

