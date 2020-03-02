View all in Latest
Cosatu says it won’t be raising issue of wage bill at ANC meeting

The federation has reacted with anger to government’s attempts to unilaterally withdraw from a 2018 wage agreement and slash the public wage bill by R160 billion over the next three years.

Cosatu begins its march against job losses at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 13 February 2019 with protest songs and dancing. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it would not be raising its discontent with the Treasury’s handling of the public service wage bill with the African National Congress (ANC) when the alliance met on Monday afternoon.

The federation has reacted with anger to government’s attempts to unilaterally withdraw from a 2018 wage agreement and slash the public wage bill by R160 billion over the next three years.

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the budget cuts, saying difficult decisions had to be made now to cut government spending.

Bheki Ntshalintshali said Cosatu had no interest in discussing the wage bill issue anywhere else but at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council, where the organisation, along with other labour unions had already rejected the government's plans.

“Our position has not changed. We have rejected the position by the minister to opt-out of the existing agreement and that agreement must be honoured. We are not discussing that issue again at any other forum.”

Although Cosatu saw no need to address the matter at the national working committee meeting, the likelihood of the issue coming up in the meeting was high as it had caused tension between the ANC and its alliance partners.

Ntshalintshali said labour was waiting for government negotiators to return to the council to discuss the dispute over the 2018 wage agreement which was meant to hike civil servants’ salaries by 6%.

