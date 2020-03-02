View all in Latest
Classes suspended at TUT’s Pretoria West campus due to fresh protests

Last week, management announced that classes would resume at all campuses on Monday following disruptions, but it appears students are not having it.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has suspended classes at its Pretoria West campus on Monday amid fresh protests.

Last week, management announced that classes would resume at all campuses on Monday following disruptions, but it appears students are not having it.

They are protesting over a number of issues, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payments.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said management was due to meet with the Student Representative Council soon.

“Please note that Pretoria (West) campus will be closed for today, 2 March, due to student protest. The situation at other campuses is being assessed and updates will be provided in due course.”

Comments

