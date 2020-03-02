View all in Latest
Basketball coach makes first court appearance for murder of Sibusiso Dakuse (12)

Marvin Minnaar appeared in the dock earlier on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse.

Sibusiso Dakuse. Picture: @KronendalMusicAcademy/Facebook
Sibusiso Dakuse. Picture: @KronendalMusicAcademy/Facebook
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a Hout Bay boy has made his first appearance in the Wynberg magistrates court.

Sibusiso Dakuse was reported missing last week.

His body was found between reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday.

Marvin Minnaar appeared in the dock earlier on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse.

It's understood the 23-year-old suspect was a basketball coach in the Hout Bay area.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that at this stage Minnaar was facing a murder charge but additional charges may be added as the investigation continued.

The matter has been postponed to 17 March for the State to get a full bail profile of the accused and for the suspect to consult with his Legal Aid lawyer.

Timeline

