Basketball coach makes first court appearance for murder of Sibusiso Dakuse (12)
Marvin Minnaar appeared in the dock earlier on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse.
CAPE TOWN - A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a Hout Bay boy has made his first appearance in the Wynberg magistrates court.
Sibusiso Dakuse was reported missing last week.
His body was found between reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday.
Marvin Minnaar appeared in the dock earlier on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse.
It's understood the 23-year-old suspect was a basketball coach in the Hout Bay area.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that at this stage Minnaar was facing a murder charge but additional charges may be added as the investigation continued.
The matter has been postponed to 17 March for the State to get a full bail profile of the accused and for the suspect to consult with his Legal Aid lawyer.
More in Local
-
Report on Eskom rescue plan to be finalised by end of March - Presidency
-
Gauteng emergency services on high alert after flood warning
-
Public order police deployed to remove foreign nationals from CT park
-
Ngobeni: I ditched DA because I bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for SA
-
Gauteng authorities probe cause of multi-vehicle crash that claimed 5 lives
-
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to oppose Malema court summons?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.