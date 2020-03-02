ANC NWC to consider proposal to unseat DA in Tshwane
JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has learned that the African National Congress’ (ANC) national working committee (NWC) will consider a proposal by the party’s Tshwane caucus to unseat the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the metro when council sits on Thursday.
Tshwane has been in crisis following the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Last week, the council was also supposed to elect a new executive mayor and the DA failed to extend the contract of the acting city manager after the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a walkout, leaving council without a quorum.
Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe said the acting city manager’s contract ended on Saturday.
“The city of Tshwane does not have an accounting officer, which is very disastrous. The next important item on the agenda was the election of the executive mayor, and the other very important item was the adjustment of the budget,” she said.
The ANC and EFF made it clear they would not sit in a council presided by Mathebe, who they insisted should step down.
Meanwhile, Mathebe said while adjustment of the budget would not cripple the city, it was meant to ensure that it adhered to the financial management act and audit regulations.
Mathebe called another sitting on Thursday.
“I’m hoping that the ANC and EFF will respect the fact that over and above politics, the city ought to function,” she said.
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa would not comment on what his caucus would do on Thursday, but EWN has learned that the ANC’s NWC sitting on Monday will discuss the position that the caucus should take going forward, including a proposal to lobby other parties to unseat the DA in the metro.
