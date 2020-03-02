ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to oppose Malema court summons?
The Malemas are suing Mamabolo for R2 million accusing him of defamation and demanding that he pays damages.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo has not yet filed papers indicating whether or not he will be opposing a court summons issued in connection with a case brought by Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa, against him.
The Malemas are suing Mamabolo for R2 million accusing him of defamation and demanding that he pays damages.
Last month, Mamabolo apologised on social media after accusing Malema of abusing his wife during President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
The case will be heard at the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they were going after Mamabolo for failing to issue a proper apology to Malema and his wife and has failed to show remorse.
In their affidavit, the Malemas said they wanted Mamabolo's statements to be judged as defamatory and unlawful.
Mamabolo has since apologised in an email but the Malemas rejected this.
The ANC MP said that he would defend himself in court but has not filed his opposing affidavit.
More in Politics
-
Ngobeni: I ditched DA because I bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for SA
-
Cosatu says it won’t be raising issue of wage bill at ANC meeting
-
IEC warns more than 100 political parties to register or face the chop
-
DA loses 2 senior members to Mashaba’s new political movement
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Spending on Eskom, SAA & others will help SA spend less
-
Ramaphosa to face Cosatu today over plans to slash public wage bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.