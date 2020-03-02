ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to oppose Malema court summons?

The Malemas are suing Mamabolo for R2 million accusing him of defamation and demanding that he pays damages.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo has not yet filed papers indicating whether or not he will be opposing a court summons issued in connection with a case brought by Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa, against him.

Last month, Mamabolo apologised on social media after accusing Malema of abusing his wife during President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

The case will be heard at the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they were going after Mamabolo for failing to issue a proper apology to Malema and his wife and has failed to show remorse.

In their affidavit, the Malemas said they wanted Mamabolo's statements to be judged as defamatory and unlawful.

Mamabolo has since apologised in an email but the Malemas rejected this.

The ANC MP said that he would defend himself in court but has not filed his opposing affidavit.