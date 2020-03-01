'We have failed this child' - Cele tells mourners at Tazne van Wyk's funeral
Authorities have indicated they would review the parole system.
CAPE TOWN - Government systems failed Tazne van Wyk who was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by a neighbour who was out on parole, according to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, who attended van Wyk's funeral service on Saturday.
The little girl was last seen going to a tuckshop situated near her family home on 7 February, but days later, her body was found in a stormwater drain near Worcester.
The man who has been arrested and charged for her murder, Mohydien Pangaker, is a neighbour who has 11 criminal convictions, including murder and was transgressing his parole conditions at the time of the child's disappearance.
Mbombo told mourners government's processes had let van Wyk down.
"The social system failed Tazne. The government system, my government, you government, failed Tazne. It's our rules and laws that released a person in terms of the parole rules".
Police Minister Bheki Cele was also in attendance and he agreed with Mbombo.
"Maybe it does give us the opportunity of introspection as government. It does give us the opportunity to say you go back and correct things that you have done wrong. As I agree with Mbombo. We have failed this child".
