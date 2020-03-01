How SA plans to evacuate 151 South Africans from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

As China works to clamp down on the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Sunday morning shed light on how South Africans in the central city of Wuhan will be repatriated.

JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee tasked with processing the evacuation of South Africans in coronavirus-hit Wuhan has detailed how this process will work.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the repatriation will happen in three phases - namely evacuation, quarantine and reunification.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, ANC International Relations Chair Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Department of International Relations and SANDF to lead brief @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/MFQmWDE04K — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

The two SA’ns on Diamond Princess who tested positive are being treated and will return home as soon as they test negative @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Mkhize: Government in touch with SA citizens and they’ve been asked if they want to return home



Chinese authorities have supported with distribution of supplies and medicines to and communication to SA’ns in China @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Mkhize: One SA’n Chose to fly to India - was allowed on condition they will be quarantined and test negative before release



1- Evacuation

2-Quarantine

3-Reunification @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

People coming-in are healthy - they are not infected- their repartriation is a precautionary measure - their quarantine is to ensure that if anyone was infected on the last day before departure they will be detected and test negative@nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Mkhize: Media and everyone who observe the process must first agree to adhere to the protocol



Final day of quarantine will depend on testing negative- followed by counseling - @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Mkhize: More cases reported in South Korea - the epicenter was an area where there was a church gathering - there are SA’ns in that country- no travel bans yet



Nigeria and Algeria have one case each - but in areas with no link to China@nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Min #ZweliMkhize adds that no family members, friends or associates of those under quarantine may visit the Zone.

Those under quarantine will not be allowed to exit the perimeter but will be allowed to move freely within the perimeter, we will be discouraging group meetings — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 1, 2020

Mkhize: Still Not clear how long after infection the virus is transmitted- research has to be conducted to determine this



Of the 80,000 cases in China -

32000 have recovered

46000 on treatment

2900 deaths

3% mortality @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

South Korea - 2000 cases and 13 deaths in City of Daegu - 300km from Capital Seoul



Iran has 141 cases and high mortality of 19 @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

WATCH: Coronavirus media briefing on South Africa state: 01 March 2020

More to follow.