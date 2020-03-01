Refugees removed from living outside a church in CT CBD find a new home

The city enforced an interim court order granted by the Western Cape High Court against the group, which had been camping outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square since October last year.

CAPE TOWN - A group of foreign nationals who have been removed from outside a church in the Cape Town CBD have now found a new home.

#CTRefugees The CoCT is this morning enforcing its by-laws as per a Western Cape interim court order, against refugees camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the CT CBD. SF pic.twitter.com/GkBXFoJd5G — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Another group of asylum seekers are living inside the church however they are not affected by the court order.

After having been forced to leave the Greenmarket Square area on Sunday morning, the group of asylum seekers, who have slept outside, have quickly found another place to stay.

The vast majority of them are now camped out in the backyard of the St Mary’s Cathedral situated near Parliament while others are on their way.

#CTRefugees a few refugees can be seen leaving the church while Saps and law standby at the St Mary’s Cathedral JK pic.twitter.com/UGT8ISHrMf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

They said law enforcement won’t be able to chase them away from this spot as they were not sleeping on the streets anymore.

But they haven’t asked for permission from the church to stay there.

The group entered through the back gate while the church service was still on.

They’ve made themselves comfortable, women and children can be seen stretched out on blankets under trees, others can be seen having a rice dish or bread for lunch.