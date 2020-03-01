Refugees removed from living outside a church in CT CBD find a new home
The city enforced an interim court order granted by the Western Cape High Court against the group, which had been camping outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square since October last year.
CAPE TOWN - A group of foreign nationals who have been removed from outside a church in the Cape Town CBD have now found a new home.
The city enforced an interim court order granted by the Western Cape High Court against the group, which had been camping outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square since October last year.
#CTRefugees The CoCT is this morning enforcing its by-laws as per a Western Cape interim court order, against refugees camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the CT CBD. SF pic.twitter.com/GkBXFoJd5G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020
Another group of asylum seekers are living inside the church however they are not affected by the court order.
After having been forced to leave the Greenmarket Square area on Sunday morning, the group of asylum seekers, who have slept outside, have quickly found another place to stay.
The vast majority of them are now camped out in the backyard of the St Mary’s Cathedral situated near Parliament while others are on their way.
#CTRefugees a few refugees can be seen leaving the church while Saps and law standby at the St Mary’s Cathedral JK pic.twitter.com/UGT8ISHrMf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020
They said law enforcement won’t be able to chase them away from this spot as they were not sleeping on the streets anymore.
But they haven’t asked for permission from the church to stay there.
The group entered through the back gate while the church service was still on.
They’ve made themselves comfortable, women and children can be seen stretched out on blankets under trees, others can be seen having a rice dish or bread for lunch.
More in Local
-
Chaos erupts in CT CBD as refugees removed from ‘new home’ by police
-
EFF refutes claims Malema told Mamabolo how to draft apology
-
EC police nab man who allegedly kidnapped & killed 2 teens & elderly woman
-
Evacuating South Africans from Wuhan 'not a waste of money' - Mkhize
-
Police & refugees clash at CT Methodist Church as city enforces court order
-
Pam Golding properties probed for allegedly aiding money laundering during sale
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.