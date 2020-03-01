EC police nab man who allegedly kidnapped & killed 2 teens & elderly woman

A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed a family of three in Tsomo was arrested in Queenstown on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in a triple murder investigation from three months ago.

A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed a family of three in Tsomo was arrested in Queenstown on Friday.

The victims, two teenagers aged 16, 17 and an elderly woman aged 71, disappeared from their home, but their bodies were later found floating in a nearby river.

"The arrest of this man must be seen as a serious commitment on our part in rooting out the perpetrators of gender-based violence from within our communities," said yhe police's Thembinkosi Kinana.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday.