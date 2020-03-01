EC police nab man who allegedly kidnapped & killed 2 teens & elderly woman
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed a family of three in Tsomo was arrested in Queenstown on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in a triple murder investigation from three months ago.
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed a family of three in Tsomo was arrested in Queenstown on Friday.
The victims, two teenagers aged 16, 17 and an elderly woman aged 71, disappeared from their home, but their bodies were later found floating in a nearby river.
"The arrest of this man must be seen as a serious commitment on our part in rooting out the perpetrators of gender-based violence from within our communities," said yhe police's Thembinkosi Kinana.
The suspect will appear in court on Monday.
More in Local
-
Evacuating South Africans from Wuhan 'not a waste of money' - Mkhize
-
Police & refugees clash at CT Methodist Church as city enforces court order
-
Pam Golding properties probed for allegedly aiding money laundering during sale
-
Families of South Africans from Wuhan won't be able to visit them in quarantine
-
WATCH LIVE: Govt outlines how SA will evacuate citizens in coronavirus-hit Wuhan
-
'We have failed this child' - Cele tells mourners at Tazne van Wyk's funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.