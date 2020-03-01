EC police nab man who allegedly kidnapped & killed 2 teens & elderly woman

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
Go

EC police nab man who allegedly kidnapped & killed 2 teens & elderly woman

A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed a family of three in Tsomo was arrested in Queenstown on Friday.

Pair of handcuffs.
Pair of handcuffs.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in a triple murder investigation from three months ago.

A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed a family of three in Tsomo was arrested in Queenstown on Friday.

The victims, two teenagers aged 16, 17 and an elderly woman aged 71, disappeared from their home, but their bodies were later found floating in a nearby river.

"The arrest of this man must be seen as a serious commitment on our part in rooting out the perpetrators of gender-based violence from within our communities," said yhe police's Thembinkosi Kinana.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA