Police & refugees clash at CT Methodist Church as city enforces court order

The municipality was granted an interim court order by the Western Cape High Court two weeks ago to enforce its by-laws against those who've been camped outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.

The City of Cape Town enforcED an interim court order against a group of refugees who have been living outside a church in the CBD. Picture: Shamiela Fisher.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town enforced an interim court order against a group of refugees who have been living outside a church in the CBD.

The municipality was granted an interim court order by the Western Cape High Court two weeks ago to enforce its by-laws against those who've been camped outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.

The seven-day period given to verify the refugees before enforcement could be implemented has now passed.

Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers found sanctuary inside and outside the church since October last year.
Rubble was removed from outside the church as several refugees sat looking on.

Many of them gathered most of their belongings which were placed in suitcases and black bags.

Dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded the area, as cleaners tried to clear the section of Greenmarket Square in front of the church as quickly as possible.

Roads surrounding the area were cordoned off, while police officers formed a barricade in front of the church entrance.

