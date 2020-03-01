Police & refugees clash at CT Methodist Church as city enforces court order

The municipality was granted an interim court order by the Western Cape High Court two weeks ago to enforce its by-laws against those who've been camped outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town enforced an interim court order against a group of refugees who have been living outside a church in the CBD.

The municipality was granted an interim court order by the Western Cape High Court two weeks ago to enforce its by-laws against those who've been camped outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.

The seven-day period given to verify the refugees before enforcement could be implemented has now passed.

Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers found sanctuary inside and outside the church since October last year.

Rubble was removed from outside the church as several refugees sat looking on.

#CTRefugees The CoCT is this morning enforcing its by-laws as per a Western Cape interim court order, against refugees camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the CT CBD. SF pic.twitter.com/GkBXFoJd5G — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

#CTRefugees The situation is calm as law enforcement officers are on scene. CCID cleaners are clearing the area in front of the church in Gree market Square. SF pic.twitter.com/7RiPoUeT2M — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

#CTRefugees The majority of the refugees who’ve been been camped outside the church can be seen leaving. A group remains. More law enforcement officers have arrived. SF pic.twitter.com/2uehngLTry — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

#CTRefugees ‘Where is your ubuntu?’ yells this refugee who has also had to pack up his things. SF pic.twitter.com/FL7sMlBBaB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

#CTRefugees This woman tells EWN she’s very disappointed in SA for the way they’re being treated. SF pic.twitter.com/bFKd8liYS2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

Many of them gathered most of their belongings which were placed in suitcases and black bags.

Dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded the area, as cleaners tried to clear the section of Greenmarket Square in front of the church as quickly as possible.

Roads surrounding the area were cordoned off, while police officers formed a barricade in front of the church entrance.