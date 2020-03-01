Minister Mkhize to shed light on how South Africans in Wuhan will be repatriated

The minister has called for calm amid mounting panic over the global spread of the illness.

JOHANNESBURG - As China works to clamp down on the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Sunday morning shed light on how South Africans in the central city of Wuhan will be repatriated.

More than 190 South Africans are said to be in China, with the vast majority to be brought back home through a full-scale military rescue mission involving the Departments of Home Affairs, Health, State Security, and Finance.

Meanwhile, the US is anticipating more confirmed cases after registering the first death in that country due to COVID-19.

In a press briefing on Saturday night, officials announced they will be expanding travel restrictions on Iran and urged Americans to avoid hard-hit parts of Italy and South Korea.

US health minister Alex Azar said the interventions taken by President Donald Trump to combat the spread of the illness are unprecedented.

More than 85,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 57 countries around the world.

The global death toll has now climbed above 3,000

The vast majority of infections and deaths are in China, where the virus emerged late last year.