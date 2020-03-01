View all in Latest
Go

Hout Bay community prays for 10 men missing at sea

Six fishermen have been missing since Thursday when a rubber duck with thirteen men on board capsized near Oudekraal.

Six fishermen have been missing since Thursday when a rubber duck with thirteen men on board capsized near Oudekraal. Picture: Jarita Kaasen/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The community of Hout Bay is reeling from a string of tragedies that unfolded at sea this week.

Six fishermen have been missing since Thursday when a rubber duck with thirteen men on board capsized near Oudekraal.

Two men managed to swim ashore, two others are recovering in hospital and one body has been recovered.

Rascoe Jacobs is a relative of one of the missing men. He said all the community can do now is pray.

"We're a very close-knit community so everyone kind of knows each other and the community is praying."

The National Sea Rescue Institute is continuing with their search for the missing men this morning.

