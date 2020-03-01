Hout Bay community prays for 10 men missing at sea

Six fishermen have been missing since Thursday when a rubber duck with thirteen men on board capsized near Oudekraal.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Hout Bay is reeling from a string of tragedies that unfolded at sea this week.

Two men managed to swim ashore, two others are recovering in hospital and one body has been recovered.

Rascoe Jacobs is a relative of one of the missing men. He said all the community can do now is pray.

"We're a very close-knit community so everyone kind of knows each other and the community is praying."

The National Sea Rescue Institute is continuing with their search for the missing men this morning.

#BoatCapsized at least 9 people are believed to be missing at sea after their boat capsized earlier this morning. A helicopter can be seen circling the areas between Oudekraal and Mouille Point. JK pic.twitter.com/vvbxJv3ZpC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020

#BoatCapsized it’s understood the men were out fishing in the early hours of this morning. The search is continuing for the 8 men believed still to be missing at sea. JK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020