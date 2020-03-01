Families of South Africans from Wuhan won't be able to visit them in quarantine

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
Go

Families of South Africans from Wuhan won't be able to visit them in quarantine

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said following the President's directive, of the 201 citizens in Wuhan, 151 want to be evacuated and 16 have opted to stay.

Dr Zweli Mkhize addressed an inter-ministerial committee briefing on the country's plan to evacuate citizens and quarantine them locally. Picture: Department of Health.
Dr Zweli Mkhize addressed an inter-ministerial committee briefing on the country's plan to evacuate citizens and quarantine them locally. Picture: Department of Health.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans at the epicentre of the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China will be flown home in seven to 10 days, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize addressed an inter-ministerial committee briefing on the country's plan to evacuate citizens and quarantine them locally.

Mkhize said following the President's directive, of the 201 citizens in Wuhan, 151 want to be evacuated and 16 have opted to stay.

He added the Department of International Relations and the SANDF will lead the process.

All the people that will be evacuated and those that will be deployed will be quarantined until for a minimum of 14 days and no one, including family members, will be allowed contact with them until they test negative.

However, Mkhize has appealed to the media and the public to treat all those evacuated with respect because the quarantine does not mean that they are infected.

Of the 80,000 cases in China, 32,000 have recovered, 46,000 are still on treatment and 2,900 have died - a 3% mortality.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA