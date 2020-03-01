Evacuating South Africans from Wuhan 'not a waste of money' - Mkhize
Following President Cyril Rampahosa's directive, of the 201 South Africans in Wuhan, 151 want to be repatriated and 16 have opted to stay.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africans who want to return home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China will still be evacuated, even if the country lifts its lockdown on the city on 10 March.
"It hasn’t happened yet, but South Africans who want to return, they will be assisted - we don’t consider it a waste of money."
Mkhize, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu briefed the media on plans to return South Africans from the epicentre of the coronavirus within seven to 10 days.
Mkhize said government knows the identities and locations of all South Africans in Wuhan.
Strict quarantine protocols will be adhered to and no one will be allowed into arrival and quarantine sites. Locations will be kept confidential
The military will be deployed to evacuate and quarantine them on home soil for 14 days or until they test negative and only then will they be reunited with their families.
"Operations will start within seven to 10 days," he said.
Timeline
