EFF refutes claims Malema told Mamabolo how to draft apology
Malema and his wife are continuing with their lawsuit against Mamabolo after he accused Malema of physically abusing his wife
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo has shown no sign of remorse for the comments he made on the party’s Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa Malema-Matlala.
This is despite Mamabolo apologising to the couple on social media, but he later retracted his statement.
The EFF's Vuyani Pambo said reports that the Malema family has prescribed to Mamabolo what he should say in his apology were not true: “There has never been an apology. The only conversation that has happened between Mamabolo and the Malema family was through lawyers. The is no relationship that is shared by the Malema family and Boy Mamabolo. There has never been a relationship of such nature. So, there is no way that the Malema family say to him, write in this fashion.”
