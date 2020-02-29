'We need drastic action from the community' - Tazne van Wyk's family
Family representative Ronnie Noemdoe said they are not sure what to say.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk is calling for drastic action for the community to stop attacks on children.
Van Wyk was laid to rest at Goodwood Uniting Reformed Church in Cape Town on Saturday morning.
She was found murdered in a stormwater drain near Worcester 11 days after she was snatched outside her Elsies River home earlier this month.
A neighbour, Moyhdian Pangarker, has been charged with her killing.
It's since emerged that the 54-year-old is a convicted murderer who was absconding parole.
"We can't just continue in saying enough is enough. We can't continue saying that my child is your child. We need drastic action from the community and the question this morning is what do we have as a community in our hands?"
WATCH LIVE: Tazne Van Wyk funeral, Cape Town: 29 February 2020
#TazneVanWyk The church along Halt Road in Elsies River is packed on the inside and outside as mourners continue to arrive for 8yo Tazne Vab Wyk’s funeral service. SF pic.twitter.com/h2cJbYvsfU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 29, 2020
#TazneVanWyk TV screens have been placed outside the church. Thousands of people are attending the funeral service.SF pic.twitter.com/89Ap2gRNGR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 29, 2020
#TazneVanWyk The VGK Church is filled to capacity on the inside. On the outside, big screens have been put up outside for mourners to see what is happening. SF pic.twitter.com/efZ14bPFL4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 29, 2020
