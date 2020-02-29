'We need drastic action from the community' - Tazne van Wyk's family

Family representative Ronnie Noemdoe said they are not sure what to say.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk is calling for drastic action for the community to stop attacks on children.

Van Wyk was laid to rest at Goodwood Uniting Reformed Church in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

She was found murdered in a stormwater drain near Worcester 11 days after she was snatched outside her Elsies River home earlier this month.

A neighbour, Moyhdian Pangarker, has been charged with her killing.

It's since emerged that the 54-year-old is a convicted murderer who was absconding parole.

"We can't just continue in saying enough is enough. We can't continue saying that my child is your child. We need drastic action from the community and the question this morning is what do we have as a community in our hands?"

