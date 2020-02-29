WATCH LIVE: Tazne van Wyk laid to rest

Tazne Van Wyk (8) will be laid to rest at Modderdam Cemetry.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of little Tazne van Wyk is under way in Cape Town this morning.

Van Wyk (8) will be laid to rest at Modderdam Cemetry.

WATCH LIVE: Tazne Van Wyk funeral, Cape Town: 29 February 2020