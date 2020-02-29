Thousands to attend funeral of murdered Tazne van Wyk

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
Go

Thousands to attend funeral of murdered Tazne van Wyk

The girl was found murdered in a stormwater drain near Worcester - 11 days after she was snatched outside her Elsies River home earlier this month.

Tazne van Wyk. Picture: Facebook/Pink Ladies Organization
Tazne van Wyk. Picture: Facebook/Pink Ladies Organization
16 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The funeral of little Tazne van Wyk will be held in Cape Town this morning.

Van Wyk (8) will be laid to rest at Modderdam Cemetry. Her funeral has been sponsored by Joe 4 funerals, Silverleaf Undertakers and the City of Cape Town - and donations from the public have also been pouring in to assist the grieving family.

The girl was found murdered in a stormwater drain near Worcester - 11 days after she was snatched outside her Elsies River home earlier this month.

A neighbour, Moyhdian Pangarker has been charged with her killing.

It has since emerged that the 54-year-old is a convicted murderer who was absconding parole.
Funeral proceedings will start with a private viewing at the family home.

The procession will then leave for the Goodwood Uniting Reformed Church at 9am.

Funeral organiser Joe Hendricks said the service will commence at 10am.

Outside seating with screens, sound equipment and additional ablution facilities have been arranged since the church can only accommodate 600 people.

"We have seating for 3,000 but we expect 5,000 plus," Hendricks said.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA