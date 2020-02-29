Some South Africans unable to return from China due to logistical issues: dept
Most Chinese cities and towns have been on lockdown with no public transport operating in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health on Saturday said some South Africans in China were having difficulty organising their return home due to logistical problems.
Most Chinese cities and towns have been on lockdown with no public transport operating in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week announced that over 130 South Africans living in the Chinese city of Wuhan will be repatriated soon.
The department's Anban Pillay said: “Wuhan is currently in a difficult situation because there is no public transport Ordinarily, one would take an aircraft and everybody would arrive at the airport and we would bring them back, but in this case, we need to make sure that it is well-coordinated, we make contact with some who would like to come back and we also have to make sure that they can make their way to the airport.”
The group will be tested for the virus before boarding the plane and placed in quarantine for 21 days when they arrive on home soil.
More in Local
-
SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 people burnt to death in car crash
-
Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland
-
Elsies River bids farewell to slain Van Wyk, call for firm action from govt
-
Public urged by Parly to submit comments on Section 25 amendment by today
-
Pearl Thusi: 'The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important'
-
'We need drastic action from the community' - Tazne van Wyk's family
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.