Some South Africans unable to return from China due to logistical issues: dept

Most Chinese cities and towns have been on lockdown with no public transport operating in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

Commuters wearing face masks as a precautionary measure to protect against the possible spread of a SARS-like virus outbreak ride an escalator at an MTR subway station ahead of the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong on 23 January 2020. Picture: AFP
Commuters wearing face masks as a precautionary measure to protect against the possible spread of a SARS-like virus outbreak ride an escalator at an MTR subway station ahead of the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong on 23 January 2020. Picture: AFP
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health on Saturday said some South Africans in China were having difficulty organising their return home due to logistical problems.

Most Chinese cities and towns have been on lockdown with no public transport operating in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week announced that over 130 South Africans living in the Chinese city of Wuhan will be repatriated soon.

The department's Anban Pillay said: “Wuhan is currently in a difficult situation because there is no public transport Ordinarily, one would take an aircraft and everybody would arrive at the airport and we would bring them back, but in this case, we need to make sure that it is well-coordinated, we make contact with some who would like to come back and we also have to make sure that they can make their way to the airport.”

The group will be tested for the virus before boarding the plane and placed in quarantine for 21 days when they arrive on home soil.

