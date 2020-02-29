SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 people burnt to death in car crash
It is alleged that a Datsun sedan travelling towards Mokopane with six occupants on Friday experienced a puncture and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Toyota Yaris.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people including a child burnt to death in an accident involving two vehicles travelling in opposite directions on the N1 in Polokwane.
Police said the Datsun vehicle caught fire on impact.
Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the process of identifying the bodies was under way.
“There were six people who caught fire, one was critically injured and taken to hospital.”
Mojapelo said the only male occupant from the other vehicle was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.
