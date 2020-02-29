Racist Catzavelos has learned his lesson, says lawyer
Adam Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 rand or two years behind bars for calling black people the k-word on a Greek beach - suspended fpor five years.
JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos said he was grateful for the sentence handed to him while his counsel is adamant the convicted racist has now learned his lesson.
The sentence essentially means Catzavelos could be liable to pay the fine or serve two years behind bars if he becomes a repeat offender within this period.
The sentence essentially means Catzavelos could be liable to pay the fine or serve two years behind bars if he becomes a repeat offender within this period.
The case was brought forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2018 when it laid the charge at Bramley Police Station.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint
Catzavelos is still expected to comply with an Equality Court ruling, which ordered him to pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, which is run by the foundation's namesake, who was a 1976 Soweto uprising activist.
His legal counsel, Lawley Shain, hoped the matter will now be put to bed.
"I think the court took into account the circumstances - correctly so - and one of the sentences that I recommended was the imposition of a fine only suspended and that is what has happened."
