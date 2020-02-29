Public urged by Parly to submit comments on Section 25 amendment by today
The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution extended the period for submissions last month.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has urged the public to submit comments on the legislation around land expropriation without compensation before Saturday’s deadline.
The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution extended the period for submissions last month.
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the public's participation was important: “We call on all South Africans, black and white, to make their submissions today because today is the deadline. This is about their future and not a black and white issue. It is a process that is meant to address the injustices of the past.”
The committee commenced the public hearings in the Free State and Mpumalanga on Friday.
More in Local
-
SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 people burnt to death in car crash
-
Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland
-
Elsies River bids farewell to slain Van Wyk, call for firm action from govt
-
Some South Africans unable to return from China due to logistical issues: dept
-
Pearl Thusi: 'The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important'
-
'We need drastic action from the community' - Tazne van Wyk's family
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.