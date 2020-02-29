Public urged by Parly to submit comments on Section 25 amendment by today

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution extended the period for submissions last month.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has urged the public to submit comments on the legislation around land expropriation without compensation before Saturday’s deadline.

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution extended the period for submissions last month.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the public's participation was important: “We call on all South Africans, black and white, to make their submissions today because today is the deadline. This is about their future and not a black and white issue. It is a process that is meant to address the injustices of the past.”

The committee commenced the public hearings in the Free State and Mpumalanga on Friday.