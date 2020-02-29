View all in Latest
Go

Pearl Thusi: 'The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important'

Pearl Thusi plays the lead role in the six-episode action series as a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

Netflix spy thriller Queen Sono premiered in Johannesburg on 27 February 2020. Picture: Twiter/@NetflixSA
Netflix spy thriller Queen Sono premiered in Johannesburg on 27 February 2020. Picture: Twiter/@NetflixSA
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Netflix's first African original series, Queen Sono, is now available for streaming in 190 countries.

The series is shot in 37 different locations, packed with a variety of languages and features a lot of local talent.

Pearl Thusi plays the lead role in the six-episode action series as a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Thusi said she really worked hard on this project and hopes for season two.

"Part of the legacy I want to leave as Pearl is for South Africans to see other actors and personalities from other continents struggle like them, suffer like them, hustle like them and win. People are afraid of what they don't know.

"What is really powerful for me about the show is that the entire ark is driven by women.

"The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important and there is a lot of skills transfer happening."

Listen to the audio below for more.

