Joburg residents urged to avoid low-lying areas amid prolonged rain
The rains which began yesterday afternoon caused delays on the roads and stoked fears of prolonged disruption.
JOHANNESBURG - With sustained downpours expected to continue across vast parts of Gauteng today, the Joburg Emergency Services is calling on residents in the city to avoid low-lying areas.
Last month, heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in areas including Alexandra as well as Orlando in Soweto, where trees were toppled over, homes were flooded and many displaced.
The damage caused yesterday is still being assessed.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— Tembeds (@AsktheChief01) February 28, 2020
Flooding on the M1 north & southbound at the double decker section. Expect heavy delays in both directions. @JoburgMPD Freeway officers on scene. Please exercise caution when traveling there. #JHBTraffic @_ArriveAlive @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/EohBc3RYce
