Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland
The Du Toit's Kloof fire has been burning since Tuesday and is being fanned by strong winds.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have their hands full on Saturday as they continue to battle several blazes in the Boland.
The Du Toit's Kloof fire has been burning since Tuesday and is being fanned by strong winds.
Firefighters have yet to gain control over the blaze.
Fire crews, supported by two helicopters, are actively battling the Du Toit's Kloof fire.
Strong winds and hot temperatures have made it difficult for firefighters to gain control over the blaze in recent days.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality said the wind has subsided to about 20 kilometres per hour - and is predicted to subside completely by Saturday evening.
CapeNature has two skids and several ground teams helping, while the Fire Protection Association is liaising directly with landowners.
The teams are currently working to protect the areas behind Amberg farm.
There's been no official evacuation order at this stage.
Another blaze fire crew are trying to extinguish is in Wemmershoek and it was caused by the Du Toit’s Kloof fire.
A fire also broke out about five kilometres outside of Ceres on Friday and it has also not yet been brought under control.
