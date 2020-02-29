Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
Go

Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland

The Du Toit's Kloof fire has been burning since Tuesday and is being fanned by strong winds.

FILE: Working on Fire firefighters battling a blaze. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Working on Fire firefighters battling a blaze. Picture: Facebook.com.
16 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have their hands full on Saturday as they continue to battle several blazes in the Boland.

The Du Toit's Kloof fire has been burning since Tuesday and is being fanned by strong winds.

Firefighters have yet to gain control over the blaze.

Fire crews, supported by two helicopters, are actively battling the Du Toit's Kloof fire.

Strong winds and hot temperatures have made it difficult for firefighters to gain control over the blaze in recent days.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said the wind has subsided to about 20 kilometres per hour - and is predicted to subside completely by Saturday evening.

CapeNature has two skids and several ground teams helping, while the Fire Protection Association is liaising directly with landowners.
The teams are currently working to protect the areas behind Amberg farm.

There's been no official evacuation order at this stage.

Another blaze fire crew are trying to extinguish is in Wemmershoek and it was caused by the Du Toit’s Kloof fire.

A fire also broke out about five kilometres outside of Ceres on Friday and it has also not yet been brought under control.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA