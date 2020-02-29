View all in Latest
Driver escapes serious crash with just a fractured wrist

It is alleged that the bus was standing partially in the emergency lane and partially in the left lane without any warning triangles or lights after breaking down when the vehicle collided with it.

A driver of this car was very fortunate to have escaped with only a fractured wrist after crashing into the rear of a stationary bus and trailer. Picture: Arrive Alive.
A driver of this car was very fortunate to have escaped with only a fractured wrist after crashing into the rear of a stationary bus and trailer. Picture: Arrive Alive.
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A driver of a car was very fortunate to have escaped with only a fractured wrist after crashing into the rear of a stationary bus and trailer on Friday evening on the N1 approximately 50km north of Bloemfontein, despite the vehicle being mangled.

It is alleged that the bus was standing partially in the emergency lane and partially in the left lane without any warning triangles or lights after breaking down when the vehicle collided with it.

Both southbound lanes were obstructed for several hours for clean-up operations.

The patient was assessed on scene by paramedics before being transported to a hospital in Bloemfontein for further care.

The four occupants of the bus were uninjured.

