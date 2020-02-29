Driver escapes serious crash with just a fractured wrist
It is alleged that the bus was standing partially in the emergency lane and partially in the left lane without any warning triangles or lights after breaking down when the vehicle collided with it.
JOHANNESBURG - A driver of a car was very fortunate to have escaped with only a fractured wrist after crashing into the rear of a stationary bus and trailer on Friday evening on the N1 approximately 50km north of Bloemfontein, despite the vehicle being mangled.
It is alleged that the bus was standing partially in the emergency lane and partially in the left lane without any warning triangles or lights after breaking down when the vehicle collided with it.
Both southbound lanes were obstructed for several hours for clean-up operations.
The patient was assessed on scene by paramedics before being transported to a hospital in Bloemfontein for further care.
The four occupants of the bus were uninjured.
Driver escapes with fractured wrist after horrific crash into broken-down bus https://t.co/Eamk5zDuZ0 #ArriveAlive @traumaresponse pic.twitter.com/SJswm1NBzB— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) February 29, 2020
More in Local
-
SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 people burnt to death in car crash
-
Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland
-
Elsies River bids farewell to slain Van Wyk, call for firm action from govt
-
Public urged by Parly to submit comments on Section 25 amendment by today
-
Some South Africans unable to return from China due to logistical issues: dept
-
Pearl Thusi: 'The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.