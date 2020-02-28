Strong winds fuel Du Toitskloof pass fire as properties now in danger

The fire broke out on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A mountain fire in Paarl continues to rage on.

The Du Toitskloof pass fire has been fuelled by strong winds during the night and continues to spread, endangering properties.

#DuToitsKloofFire The Cape Winelands District Municipality says the fire burning on the Du Toit’s Kloof pass continues to rage and is being fuelled by strong winds. Photos supplied by Emergency Info WC. pic.twitter.com/9GyxrzsChX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Ann Otto: "The fire in the Du Toitskloof pass continues to burn out of control. Fuelled by very strong winds during the night, the fire has now spread onto private properties situated between the old and new tunnels. All resources are deployed in an effort to prevent damage to houses and other structures."