Still no sign of 6 missing fishermen near Mouille Point - NSRI

A rubber duck capsized with 13 men onboard on Thursday between Mouille Point and Oudekraal. It's understood the men are from Hout Bay.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Friday there was still no sign of the six fishermen missing at sea.
A rubber duck capsized with 13 men onboard on Thursday between Mouille Point and Oudekraal. It's understood the men are from Hout Bay.
Two men managed to swim ashore, two others are recovering in hospital and one body was recovered.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said an extensive search was continuing.
“Our officials are tasked to keep a lookout and will assist the police in their search efforts.”
