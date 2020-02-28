View all in Latest
Search operation for 6 people missing at sea to resume

A boat capsized with 13 men onboard yesterday between Mouille Point and Oudekraal.

Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The search for six men missing at sea will resume on Friday morning.

A boat capsized with 13 men onboard yesterday between Mouille Point and Oudekraal.

It's understood that the men were out fishing.

Four men managed to swim ashore and another two were rescued and hospitalised. One body was recovered.

The National Sea Rescue Institue's Craig Lambinon: "The search operation continues. We believe now that there may now be six people that may still be missing at sea and that search operation remains an extensive operation with NSRI, police, law enforcement, ambulance services."

