Search operation for 6 people missing at sea to resume
A boat capsized with 13 men onboard yesterday between Mouille Point and Oudekraal.
CAPE TOWN - The search for six men missing at sea will resume on Friday morning.
It's understood that the men were out fishing.
Four men managed to swim ashore and another two were rescued and hospitalised. One body was recovered.
The National Sea Rescue Institue's Craig Lambinon: "The search operation continues. We believe now that there may now be six people that may still be missing at sea and that search operation remains an extensive operation with NSRI, police, law enforcement, ambulance services."
#BoatCapsized at least 9 people are believed to be missing at sea after their boat capsized earlier this morning. A helicopter can be seen circling the areas between Oudekraal and Mouille Point. JK pic.twitter.com/vvbxJv3ZpC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020
#BoatCapsized one person has been found deceased. The pair rescued earlier is now recovering in hospital. The search for the remaining six people - believed to be missing at sea- is continuing. JK pic.twitter.com/54vDcZj6mb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020
