SAA business rescue plan to be published at end of March

The plan was expected to be published before the end of next week Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The SAA business rescue team has received approval to extend the publication of the business rescue plan to the end of March this year.

The state-owned airline has been under business rescue for two months.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had called on creditors to reject a request by the practitioners to delay publishing the rescue plan.

Unions Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association had threatened to take SAA to court if the business rescue practitioners released the airline's rescue plan, arguing that they were not consulted.