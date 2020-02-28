View all in Latest
Petrol price drop on the cards for March

The Automobile Association on Friday said fuel prices were expected to decrease due to a steady decline in the international oil price.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists can look forward to slightly lower petrol and diesel prices in March.

The Automobile Association (AA) on Friday said fuel prices were expected to decrease due to a steady decline in the international oil price.

This week saw international oil prices suffer one of their steepest plunges in recent history due to fears surrounding the coronavirus and its implications on the global economy.

The association's Layton Beard said: “At this stage, the AA is predicting decreases of between 9 cents and 19 cents for a litre of petrol, 55 cents for diesel and 68 cents for illuminating paraffin.”

