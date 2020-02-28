View all in Latest
Ocean View tense in wake of gang-related shootings

On Thursday, officers attached to the City of Cape Town's law enforcement advancement plan patrolled the area after five homes were set alight.

The Ocean View clinic is evacuated on 27 February 2020 following ongoing violence in the area. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The Ocean View clinic is evacuated on 27 February 2020 following ongoing violence in the area. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The SAPS are keeping a close eye on the situation in Ocean View following public violence in the area.

On Thursday, officers attached to the City of Cape Town's law enforcement advancement plan patrolled the area after five homes were set alight.

This follows the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons on Tuesday. She was buried yesterday.

Sixty of the new recruits who form part of the deployment of 500 officers posted to Cape's crime hotspots were redirected to Ocean View yesterday.

They visited some of the homes that were set alight, patrolled the streets and conducted searches.

CPF chairperson Kathy Cronje said that the area was tense with residents angry and fearful.

"Everybody is terrified, the feeling in the community is so low, and they are incredibly traumatised, a state of shock."

One of the residents whose home was burnt down told Eyewitness News that the house was no longer a drug den and he did not know why this was a target.

"Last year we sold drugs from this place and it was to put bread on the table. But we stopped and started collecting scrap."

Officers will remain in the area to monitor the situation.

