Ocean View tense in wake of gang-related shootings

On Thursday, officers attached to the City of Cape Town's law enforcement advancement plan patrolled the area after five homes were set alight.

CAPE TOWN - The SAPS are keeping a close eye on the situation in Ocean View following public violence in the area.

This follows the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons on Tuesday. She was buried yesterday.

Sixty of the new recruits who form part of the deployment of 500 officers posted to Cape's crime hotspots were redirected to Ocean View yesterday.

#OceanView This is the second home that was set alight.



The alleged drug dens were set alight yesterday, following the murder of 7 year old Emaan Solomons on Tuesday. KP pic.twitter.com/2ADrBWBMBJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020

#OceanView The local clinic has been evacuated in Ocean View following ongoing violence in the area. KP pic.twitter.com/5EXz01CPTx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020

They visited some of the homes that were set alight, patrolled the streets and conducted searches.

CPF chairperson Kathy Cronje said that the area was tense with residents angry and fearful.

"Everybody is terrified, the feeling in the community is so low, and they are incredibly traumatised, a state of shock."

One of the residents whose home was burnt down told Eyewitness News that the house was no longer a drug den and he did not know why this was a target.

"Last year we sold drugs from this place and it was to put bread on the table. But we stopped and started collecting scrap."

Officers will remain in the area to monitor the situation.