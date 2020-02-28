NTM calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay

The National Transport Movement said the plan should be released so that the airline’s employees could find closure.

JOHANNESBURG - While the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) threaten to take South African Airways (SAA) to court if the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) release the airline’s rescue plan, another union is calling for the document to be published without delay.

The National Transport Movement (NTM) said the plan should be released so that the airline’s employees find closure.

The state-owned airline has been under business rescue for two months now and the rescue plan was expected to be released within the next week. But, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the BRPs had requested an extension.

The DA called on creditors to reject a request by the BRPs to delay the publishing of the airline’s rescue plan, saying the plan should be published without delays. The NTM also agreed.

“We believe that the BRPs must not delay this process because everyone needs closure,” said NTM president Mashudu Raphetha.

A few days ago, Numsa and Sacca threatened court action if the rescue plan is released, arguing they were not consulted.