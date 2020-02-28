NTM calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

NTM calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay

The National Transport Movement said the plan should be released so that the airline’s employees could find closure.

FILE: South African Airways planes. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: South African Airways planes. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) threaten to take South African Airways (SAA) to court if the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) release the airline’s rescue plan, another union is calling for the document to be published without delay.

The National Transport Movement (NTM) said the plan should be released so that the airline’s employees find closure.

The state-owned airline has been under business rescue for two months now and the rescue plan was expected to be released within the next week. But, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the BRPs had requested an extension.

The DA called on creditors to reject a request by the BRPs to delay the publishing of the airline’s rescue plan, saying the plan should be published without delays. The NTM also agreed.

“We believe that the BRPs must not delay this process because everyone needs closure,” said NTM president Mashudu Raphetha.

A few days ago, Numsa and Sacca threatened court action if the rescue plan is released, arguing they were not consulted.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA