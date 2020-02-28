NRCS to give update on canned pilchards recall

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

NRCS to give update on canned pilchards recall

The regulator has urged the public to return 12 brands of tinned pilchards in tomato and chili sauce manufactured by West Point Processors.

Pilchards in tomato sauce. Picture: Janice Healing/EWN
Pilchards in tomato sauce. Picture: Janice Healing/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) is expected to give an update on the recent recall of 400-gram canned pilchards.

The NRCS has urged the public to return 12 brands of tinned pilchards in tomato and chili sauce manufactured by West Point Processors. Retailers including Shoprite, OK Stores, Spar, and Checkers had to remove the products from their shelves.

General manager at the NRCS Meisie Katz said while the bulk of the defective stock was isolated and removed from stores, it was possible that consumers might have recently purchased an affected can.

Katz said the report would indicate how many cans were produced, recalled, and how many remained among consumers.

“We managed to establish in terms of the affected products how much percentage we might be talking about that is sitting in the informal market. At this stage, we are sitting with roughly 20% and we are just finalising the numbers to confirm exactly what we have in the formal market in order to be able to know, and that is the number we will be giving out,” she said.

WATCH: 'Pilchards recall a proactive measure' - NRCS

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA