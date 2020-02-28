NRCS to give update on canned pilchards recall
The regulator has urged the public to return 12 brands of tinned pilchards in tomato and chili sauce manufactured by West Point Processors.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) is expected to give an update on the recent recall of 400-gram canned pilchards.
The NRCS has urged the public to return 12 brands of tinned pilchards in tomato and chili sauce manufactured by West Point Processors. Retailers including Shoprite, OK Stores, Spar, and Checkers had to remove the products from their shelves.
General manager at the NRCS Meisie Katz said while the bulk of the defective stock was isolated and removed from stores, it was possible that consumers might have recently purchased an affected can.
Katz said the report would indicate how many cans were produced, recalled, and how many remained among consumers.
“We managed to establish in terms of the affected products how much percentage we might be talking about that is sitting in the informal market. At this stage, we are sitting with roughly 20% and we are just finalising the numbers to confirm exactly what we have in the formal market in order to be able to know, and that is the number we will be giving out,” she said.
