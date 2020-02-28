Murderer Thembinkosi Ngcobo sentenced to life in prison
Earlier this month ex-soldier Thembinkosi Ngcobo was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister as well as other serious crimes against members of her family.
DURBAN - Durban ex-soldier Thembinkosi Ngcobo was on Friday been handed life imprisonment plus an additional 170 years for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Earlier this month, Ngcobo was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister as well as other serious crimes against members of her family.
In 2017, he drove from Upington – where he was stationed – to Durban with the intention of killing his girlfriend and then taking his own life after suspecting her of cheating on him and giving him HIV.
The 27-year-old has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister and wounding another person who was at the house when he committed the crime.
His lawyer has attempted to argue in court that three years ago, Ngcobo was a young person who committed a crime of passion.
But State prosecutor Krishen Shah had none of it, saying Ngcobo was a coward and cold-blooded murderer who was old enough to know the consequences of his actions.
Judge Shyam Gyanda was equally scathing.
“It became apparent when the accused testified during the trial that the reason behind his behaviour was his arrogance and his belief that, as a man, he was entitled to treat his girlfriend in any manner that he desired.”
The victim’s family said they were relieved that the man who turned their lives upside down had now been put behind bars.
29-Year-Old Durban man, former SANDF soldier, Thembinkosi Ngcobo is expected to be sentenced in the Durban High Court this morning. He was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister in 2017. In total, he’s been found guilty of 17 charges, including kidnapping. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/1BMp4FB9si— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020
WATCH: Judge Shyam Gyanda sentences killer soldier to life imprisonment for the murder of his gf’s sister. Additionally, he faces 170 years of imprisonment for attempted murders, kidnapping, robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/VOKhGOn9XN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020
More in Local
-
Still no sign of 6 missing fishermen near Mouille Point - NSRI
-
DA says BEE model of redress not working
-
Chinese Embassy lends a hand in evacuating SA citizens in Wuhan
-
EFF march to Eskom causes Sandton gridlock
-
Mandisa Mashego cagey on her talks with EFF leadership over 'internal matters'
-
Final arguments expected in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.