Justice Minister vows to find out why Moyhdian Pangaker was out on parole

Moyhdian Pangaker (54) is accused of snatching eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk outside her Elsies River home earlier this month, killing her and then dumping her body in a stormwater pipe.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Friday said he was determined to find out why Tazne van Wyk's alleged killer was released on parole despite 11 convictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week admitted that murder accused Moyhdian Pangaker should never have been free to roam the streets.

The 54-year-old parolee is accused of snatching the eight-year-old outside her Elsies River home earlier this month, killing her and then dumping her body in a stormwater pipe in Worcester.

WATCH: Murder suspect leads police to body of Tazne van Wyk (8)

Pangakaer's lengthy criminal history dates back to as early as 1981 and he's previously been convicted of crimes, which include murder, abduction and culpable homicide.

Minister Lamola said a full review of the parole system was being done, which would help them identify who or what faulted the process.

“We’ll have to go through the processes to see what happened, who was involved and what were the issues.”

He's insisted, however, that although they tend to deal with repeat offenders, rehabilitation does work as he said the majority of criminals reintegrate and follow the straight and narrow.